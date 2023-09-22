Italy, China look to strengthen cooperation

Italy wants "constructive and mutually beneficial" ties with China and the two nations are bolstering cooperation, including on piracy and illegal immigration, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted Friday.

"I received Chen Wenqing in Rome," Tajani wrote, referring to China's top security official and member of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo.

"We are working to strengthen cooperation with China, including in the fight against piracy and irregular migration," the tweet continued.

"China is a partner with whom we want a constructive and mutually beneficial relationship," the tweet concluded.