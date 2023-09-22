Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:03 Difensore civico, Fardelli: ‘porre rimedio a mancanza tutta italiana, istituire figura nazionale’

13:02 Angus Cloud, l'attore morto "per overdose accidentale"

12:45 Nagorno Karabakh, migliaia di rifugiati dopo cessate il fuoco: il punto

12:33 Bari, cade durante lite e batte testa: morto 71enne

12:32 Kylie Minogue: "L'album 'Tension' tra riflessioni personali e clubbing"

12:31 Sassuolo-Juve, Allegri con Vlahovic e Chiesa

12:19 Terremoto a Napoli oggi, scossa di magnitudo 3 ai Campi Flegrei

12:12 Elodie nuda sui social per il lancio del nuovo singolo 'A fari spenti'

11:47 X Factor 2023, Maria conquista giudici e pubblico con la sua energia - Video

11:32 Pnrr, pagamento quarta rata: Italia presenta richiesta ufficiale

11:03 Ascolti tv, 'Grande Fratello' fa meglio di 'Ulisse'

10:51 Pil, Istat conferma stime crescita: 3,7% per 2022, 8,3% nel 2021

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, China look to strengthen cooperation

22 settembre 2023 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Chen Wenqing (L) with Antonio Tajani (R)
Chen Wenqing (L) with Antonio Tajani (R)

Italy wants "constructive and mutually beneficial" ties with China and the two nations are bolstering cooperation, including on piracy and illegal immigration, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted Friday.

"I received Chen Wenqing in Rome," Tajani wrote, referring to China's top security official and member of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo.

"We are working to strengthen cooperation with China, including in the fight against piracy and irregular migration," the tweet continued.

"China is a partner with whom we want a constructive and mutually beneficial relationship," the tweet concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy China cooperation Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Olio d'oliva, prezzo alle stelle: +37% in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky negli Usa incassa nuovi aiuti per Kiev
News to go
'Ndrangheta, 400 militari per operazione 'Karpanthos': 44 arresti
Patto anti-inflazione, la firma il 28 settembre
News o go
Iran, nuova stretta contro le donne che non portano il velo
News to go
Covid Italia, rientro a scuola senza restrizioni ma contagi salgono
News to go
Granchio blu, danni per 100 milioni di euro al settore ittico
News to go
Carlo e Camilla a Parigi, cena a Versailles con 180 vip
News to go
Oscar 2024, Garrone: "Speriamo che 'Io Capitano' tocchi il cuore degli americani"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky da Biden: "Difesa aerea priorità"
News to go
Migranti, ipotesi Cpr a Ventimiglia
News to go
Manovra 2024, proposta legge per Reddito di infanzia e Assegno di gioventù
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza