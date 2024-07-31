Italy-China: Meloni, Chen look to strengthen industry, other key ties

Willingness to bolster collaboration in key sectors such as industry, innovation, tourism and culture was the focus of talks in Shanghai on Wednesday between Italy's premier and the local secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Chen Jining.

At the centre of the talks were economic and trade relations with Shanghai Province, which is home to China's largest Italian business community, Meloni's office said in a statement announcing the meeting.

During the talks, Meloni and Chen looked closely at consolidating mutual investments starting with small-and medium-sized enterprises, the statement ended.

Meloni on Wednesday wraps up a five-day visit to China - her first - aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and boosting Chinese investment in Italy's sluggish economy.