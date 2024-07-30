Italy-China: Meloni, Xi in 'frank, transparent, respectful' and wide-ranging talks including on Russia and AI

Premier Giorgia Meloni's held talks in Beijing with president Xi Jinping on a broad range of subject involving "all issues on the international agenda" and areas where China is a key interlocutor, she told journalists on Tuesday,

"The discussion was broad and clearly also involved all subjects on the international agenda," Meloni said at a press briefing.

“It was a frank, transparent, respectful discussion on all the subjects where China remains an invaluable interlocutor," Meloni went on.

Issues covered by Meloni and Xi ranged from Russia's 27-month-old military occupation of Ukraine, to other flashpoints including the governance of artificial intelligence to the reform of the UN Security Council and climate, Meloni said.