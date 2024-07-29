Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy-China: Rome key to balanced trade with EU - Meloni

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni
29 luglio 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy can play an important role in balancing trade relations with the European Union, premier Giorgia Meloni's told China's president Xi Jinping on Monday during her first visit to the Asian superpower.

“With this trip we are launching a three-year action plan we have signed with the government that lays out the next three years of our bilateral cooperation," Meloni stated in Beijing.

"The is aim clearly to enhance the work we have already done, but also to explore new forms of cooperation while working for a balancing of trade relations. In this respect I think Italy can also play an important role in relations with the EU as part of efforts to create trade relations that are as balanced as possible,” she said.

Meloni's five-day visit to China which began on Saturday aims to strengthen bilateral ties and attract Chinese investment to spur Italy's sluggish economic growth. The visit comes on the 20th anniversary of Italy and China's Global Strategic Partnership and the 700th anniversary of explorer Marco Polo's death.

The Meloni government last year pulled out of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) multi-billion dollar foreign policy programme, claiming it had brought Italy scarce economic benefit while vowing the move would not harm relations with China.

China is Italy's second biggest non-EU trade partner after the US.

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza