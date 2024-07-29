Italy-China: Ukraine, Mideast, Indo-Pacific on agenda at Meloni, Xi talks

Russia's 27-month-old invasion of Ukraine, the Mideast conflict and tensions between China and Taiwan over the disputed South China Sea were a focus of Giorgia Meloni's talks with China's president Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, her office said in a statement.

Meloni and Xi "addressed the priority issues of the international agenda, from the war in Ukraine to the risks of a further worsening of the situation in the Middle East," said the statement.

"They (Meloni and Xi) also discussed the growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

At their talks, Meloni and Xi agreed on the "positive development of relations between Italy and China in the context of the 20th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasizing the importance of balanced, mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual trust," according to the statement.

The talks also covered the "main themes of the bilateral relationship" - from economic and trade issue scientific and cultural cooperation, said the statement.

The two leaders ended their talks by focussing on some of the major issues of global governance of mutual interest, from Artificial Intelligence to the fight against climate change and United Nations Security Council reform, the statement concluded.