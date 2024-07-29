Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy-China: Ukraine, Mideast, Indo-Pacific on agenda at Meloni, Xi talks

An airstrike in war-ravaged Ukraine
An airstrike in war-ravaged Ukraine
29 luglio 2024 | 15.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Russia's 27-month-old invasion of Ukraine, the Mideast conflict and tensions between China and Taiwan over the disputed South China Sea were a focus of Giorgia Meloni's talks with China's president Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, her office said in a statement.

Meloni and Xi "addressed the priority issues of the international agenda, from the war in Ukraine to the risks of a further worsening of the situation in the Middle East," said the statement.

"They (Meloni and Xi) also discussed the growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

At their talks, Meloni and Xi agreed on the "positive development of relations between Italy and China in the context of the 20th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasizing the importance of balanced, mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual trust," according to the statement.

The talks also covered the "main themes of the bilateral relationship" - from economic and trade issue scientific and cultural cooperation, said the statement.

The two leaders ended their talks by focussing on some of the major issues of global governance of mutual interest, from Artificial Intelligence to the fight against climate change and United Nations Security Council reform, the statement concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Xi Ukraine Mideast Indo Pacific tensions
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza