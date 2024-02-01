Italy claims credit for creation of EU Red Sea mission

A planned European Union mission to protect commercial shipping in the key Red Sea trade route from attack is "thanks to Italy", foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

"Italy moved first," Tajani told state broadcaster Rai 3's 'Restart' programme.

"If there is a decision to create a new European mission to protect merchant ships crossing the Red Sea, the result is thanks to Italy," Tajani claimed.

Two Italian frigates are already taking part in the EU’s Atalanta anti-piracy mission and are protecting all merchant traffic in the southern Red Sea, Tajani noted.

"Spain did not want to expand it (the Atalanta mission) and unfortuntately we've had to agree to create a new one," Tajani said.

The EU wants to launch its Red Sea naval mission by the third week in February to protect ships from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday after an informal EU defence ministers' meeting.

The mission will be called Aspides - meaning protector - and will safeguard commercial ships and intercept attacks, but will not take part in strikes against the Houthis, Borell said.

Not all EU states want to take part in Aspides but they won't obstruct the mission, said Borrell.

Italy, France, and Greece are vying to lead Aspides, which will initially contain three vessels and will have air support, according to EU diplomats and officials.