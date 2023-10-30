Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
Italy closely following 'complex' Middle East situation says Tajani

30 ottobre 2023 | 16.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

US Patriot missilesPhoto: AFP
US Patriot missilesPhoto: AFP

Italy's government is tracking "minute by minute" the "highly complex" situation in the Middle East and "working in all possible ways to ensure that the situation does not degenerate," according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"We are following the situation minute by minute," Tajani told RTL 102.5 radio's 'Non stop news' on Monday.

"Some Pasdaran bases in Syria were attacked,'' said Tajani.

Tajani referred to a Pentagon statement that it had carried out strikes on two facilities in Syria on Thursday used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran-backed groups.

''Jordan has asked the United States to deploy its Patriots," Tajani added, referring to a request for air defence missile defence systems made by the staunch US ally on Sunday.

Jordan has been increasing fearful that Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza since the deadly assault on Israel by Hamas could also spread into a wider conflagration, according to officials.

Turning to the three-week-old war between Israel and Hamas, Tajani said he had spoken to Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"We need to work together to reduce tension and free the hostages, there are still many in the hands of Hamas," Tajani said, referring to over 220 people who were abducted during the deadly multi-front Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October.

The Hamas attack triggered Israel's total blockade of Gaza and a devastating bombing campaign which Palestinian officials say has killed some 8,000 people, injured many thousands more and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

"We want there to be fewer and fewer deaths of civilians, who have nothing to do with the Hamas attacks and this war, they are just victims," Tajani underlined.

Tajani Italy Middle East situation Syria Jordan US
