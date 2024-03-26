Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 14:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy commiserates with Baltimore bridge victims

26 marzo 2024 | 14.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy commiserates with Baltimore bridge victims

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has expressed Italy's "closeness" to the United States after a container ship crashed into a major bridge in the port city of Baltimore on Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse, leaving least seven people missing and multiple vehicles detected underwater.

"A prayer for the victims of the tragic accident that occurred on the #Baltimore bridge," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Tajani referred to the 3 kilometre-long Francis Scott Key Bridge which is part of a major highway.

"In the hope that the missing are well, I express on behalf of the Italian government our closeness to the US," the tweet added.

Two people were reported to have been pulled from the water. Some construction workers were on the bridge at the time it collapsed, the city's mayor said, adding that the incident is "an unspeakable tragedy".

It is too early to determine the cause of the crash, according to officials.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Baltimore bridge collapse tweet
Vedi anche
News to go
Trattori, via libera Ue a revisione mirata Pac
News to go
Vittoria per Trump, cauzione ridotta a 175 milioni
News to go
Google, Apple e Meta: Commissione Ue indaga
News to go
Vacanze di Pasqua, tutti in viaggio: mai così tante prenotazioni in quattro anni
News to go
Attacco Mosca, ultime news
News to go
Rc Auto, in 2 anni +10,5% costo tariffe
News to go
Ex Ilva, domani a Palazzo Chigi il vertice sulla ripartenza
News to go
Impennata di cyber attacchi nel 2023: +184% di casi
News to go
Attentato in Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sanità, medici in fuga. Schillaci: "Lavoriamo a scudo penale duraturo per medici"
News to go
Scuola, Cgia Mestre: "465mila ragazzi hanno abbandonato gli studi nel 2022"
News to go
Booking, faro Antitrust per presunto abuso di posizione dominante


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza