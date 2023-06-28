Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 22:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

19:18 Santanchè, Schlein: "Pd voterà mozione M5S"

19:11 Inter, Calhanoglu e Bastoni prolungano contratto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy committed to prosecuting war crimes in Ukraine

28 giugno 2023 | 14.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Corpses in body bags in Bucha, Ukraine, where retreating Russian forces allegedly massacred over 450 civilians and prisoners of war in March, 2022

Italy will keep up its support for efforts to bring to justice the alleged perpetrators of war crimes committed during Russia's 490-day invasion of Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni vowed on Wednesday.

"Italy will continue to support efforts to ensure that the international crimes committed amid the aggression against Ukraine are prosecuted," Meloni told MPs.

Meloni was addressing Italy's lower house of parliament ahead of a European Union leaders summit on Thursday and Friday.

"First and foremost, we will keep backing the independent work of the International Criminal Court," Meloni went on.

The abduction and deportation to Russia of "thousands" of Ukrainian children "of whom there has been no further news" are among the "terrible" crimes that have especially affected Meloni "as a mother", she said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Ukraine war crimes Meloni
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza