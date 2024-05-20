Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 20 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy condoles Iran on Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian deaths

Iran's late president Ebrahim Raisi (L)
Iran's late president Ebrahim Raisi (L)
20 maggio 2024 | 11.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy has voiced regret to Iran over the deaths of its president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash at weekend, calling the incident "a tragic accident".

'We express our condolences' on the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign Hossein Amir-Abdollahian," foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated.

Tajani spoke with Amir-Abdollahian "a few weeks ago", he added.

"We are sorry," Tajani said.

There are no indications foul play was involved in the helicopter crash in mountainous terrain in the Varquezan region near the Azerbaijan border on Sunday, said Tajani.

''There are not signs it could have been an attack. It was a tragic accident caused by bad weather, possibly a mechanical problem," he said.

The governor of East Azerbaijan Province and a senior imam from the city of Tabriz were among the helicopter's six passengers killed in the crash in heavy fog, according to Iran's state media.

"There should be no major shocks. I would like to reassure everyone that there will be no negative international repercussions" Tajani underlined.

"For the moment in Iran there have been no negative consequences or signs of any incidents," he said.

Tajani spoke to Italy's ambassador in Iran early on Monday and the government has been "tracking events there minute-by-minute since Sunday", he said.

Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021 and had been seen by many as a strong contender to succeed his mentor, 85-year-old Ali Khamenei, as Iran's supreme leader.

When he was killed, Raisi had been returning from a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyevto inaugurate the joint Qiz-Qalasi joint dam project.

A new presidential election must be held within 50 days according to Iran's constitution.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Raisi Amir Abdollahian deaths
Vedi anche
News to go
Istat: aumentata la povertà assoluta
News to go
Meta, Ue indaga su Facebook e Instagram
News to go
Istat, in Italia meno figli e sempre più tardi
News to go
Tavolini all'aperto, governo lavora per renderli strutturali
News to go
Omofobia, Italia non firma dichiarazione Ue
News to go
L'indagine: biellesi popolo di risparmiatori
News to go
Rifiuti, sequestri e denunce sul territorio nazionale per illecito stoccaggio e smaltimento
News to go
Superbonus, si cambia: le novità del decreto approvato al Senato
News to go
Musica, Spotify cresce del 400% in sei anni: pagati in Italia 126 milioni in royalties
News to go
Maltempo Italia, ancora piogge abbondanti e possibili nubifragi al Nord
News to go
Pil Italia, Ue rivede al rialzo stime crescita: +0,9% nel 2024
News to go
Attentato a Robert Fico, il premier slovacco ferito ad Handlova


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza