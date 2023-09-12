Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
Italy condoles Storm Daniel victims in Libya

12 settembre 2023 | 11.20
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy condoles Storm Daniel victims in Libya

Italy's government has send condolences for the victims of the devastating Storm Daniel in Libya, which triggered devastating flooding and prompted the eastern government to decare a state of extreme emergency on Sunday.

"The prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, was saddened to learn of the extensive damage caused by Storm Daniel which struck the eastern part of Libya causing death, injuries and destruction," said a statement from Meloni's office on Tuesday.

"Italy expresses all its closeness and solidarity to the families of the victims and to the Libyan people and has mobilised the civilian protection agency to assist areas of Libya affected by this emergency in the best possible way," the statement continued.

Thousands of people are missing in the flooding and over 2,000 people have died, according to the premier of the eastern-based government - which is not internationally recognised.

In the port city of Derna - home to approximately 100,000 people - two dams reportedly collapsed, submerging much of the area and drowning some residents, according to the region's Benghazi-based authorities.

Libya has been divided between two rival administrations since 2014, following the killing of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

© Copyright Adnkronos
Libya Hurricane Daniel Meloni condolences
