Italy has praised the destroyer Caio Duilio's crew for shooting down two Yemeni Houthi drones in the Red Sea as part of the European Union's new Aspides mission to shield cargo ships in the key trade route.

"Congratulations to the crew of the destroyer #CaioDuilio who shot down two drones in the Red Sea," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The @Italian Navy guarantees free navigation and protects our merchant ships. Proud of our sailors!"