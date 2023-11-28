Italy congratulates Saudi Arabia on Expo 2030 win

Italy has congratulated Saudi Arabia after Riyadh won the right to host the Expo 2030 world trade fair, beating Rome and South Korea's Busan in a vote on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to Saudi Arabia and minister @FaisalbinFarhan for the award of the #Expo2030 to Riyadh," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter) referring to Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud.

"With Rome's candidacy we have promoted Italy around the world. We will proudly present high quality Italian goods' in our pavilion in Riyadh as in Osaka in 2025," the tweet continued.

Riyadh won 119 votes, Busan 29 and Rome 17, results from a vote by the 182-member Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) organising body showed. A total 165 delegates turned up to vote.

Saudi Arabia got the two thirds of ballots needed for victory: the first time in 20 years that a candidate has won on the first round of voting.

Saud called the vote an “expression of the trust of the international community” in Saudi Arabia's Expo bid and a victory for its Vision 2030 strategy - a blueprint to wean the economy off oil and to forge a more open society.

A five-yearly event, the world trade fair attracts millions of visitors and billions of dollars in investment to the host country.