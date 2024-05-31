Italy could send more Samp/T air defence systems to Ukraine

The government has supplied Samp/T long-range anti-aircraft missile systems to help war-wracked Ukraine defend itself within its borders and may send more, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"It is impossible for us to use our weapons outside Ukraine. We are ready to send more weapons," Tajani said on the sidelines of an informal Nato foreign ministers meeting in Prague.

"We have sent Samp/Ts and it is possible we may send more Samp/Ts for defence," said Tajani.

"Italy cannot go to war with Russia, our constitution forbids this, so any military hardware supplied to Ukraine can only be used within its borders, Tajani reiterated.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the former Soviet republic in February 2022 and no end to the war is in sight as Ukraine battles to prevent Russian forces advancing deeper into the country.

Russia is carrying out an array of aerial attacks on Ukraine with cruise missiles, drones and ballistic missiles and is massing troops in the embattled eastern Kharkiv region, according to the country's military.