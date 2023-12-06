Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:17
Italy criticises Hamas, calls on Israel to uphold international law

06 dicembre 2023 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy criticises Hamas, calls on Israel to uphold international law

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has blamed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas for the collapse last week of a seven-day truce in the two-month-old war with Israel, which he urged to respect international law in its devastating Gaza offensive.

"Hamas broke the truce, making the situation worse. But Israel should respect international law...even in times of war," Tajani stated Wednesday on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

Tajani said the situation of the civilian population in Gaza - where Hamas officials claim over 16,000 people have been killed, thousands more injured and over 1.8 million left homeless - is "extremely complex".

"Italy is doing everything it can. Our Vulcano hospital ship docked in Egypt is treating Palestinian patients and we will build a field hospital," Tajani said.

Italy has allocated 10 million euros of humanitarian aid for civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave and "is working for peace", he said.

"Hamas has great responsibilities because it continues to fire rockets and hide its missiles among the civilian population," said Tajani.

"With Hamas using the civilian population as a shield, it is unlikely that the Israeli side will attack only military positions."

Tajani called on nations to avoid a wider conflict in the Middle East noting that Houthi rebels in Yemen continue to launch missiles in the region and to attack merchant ships.

"There is a strategy in play that is aimed at fuelling tensions and which must be countered," Tajani underlined.

Italy Hamas Israel international law
