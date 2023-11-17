Cerca nel sito
 
Italy, Croatia back European 'reunification' of western Balkans

17 novembre 2023 | 14.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni (L) and Croatia's prime minister Andrej Plenkovic
Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni (L) and Croatia's prime minister Andrej Plenkovic

Italy and Croatia support the "reunification" of the western Balkans with the European Union and plan to advance this "process" at a key summit of the bloc's leaders on 14-15 December, premier Giorgia Meloni said in Zagreb on Friday.

"The EU must give concrete signals quickly," Meloni said after talks with Croatia's prime minister Andrej Plekovic.

"There is an important European Council meeting in December in which I think we can give signals on the opening of negotiations to Bosnia and Herzegovina", Meloni said.

"I am optimistic that the procedure will be started," Meloni said.

EU enlargement is on the provisional agenda for the December summit, along with Ukraine, the Middle East crisis and the bloc's 2021-2027 budget.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia are among eight current candidates for EU membership (by a tentative date of 2030) but must make extensive reforms to meet the bloc's stringent entry criteria.

Slovenia was the country from the former Yugoslavia to join the EU in 2004, followed by Croatia in 2013.

Italy Croatia Meloni Plenkovic European Union western Balkans accession
in Evidenza