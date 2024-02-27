Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Febbraio 2024
Italy-Croatia: cement 'excellent' cooperation; harmony on Europe 'strong'

27 febbraio 2024 | 16.19
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy-Croatia: cement 'excellent' cooperation; harmony on Europe 'strong'

Italy wants to strengthen "excellent" cooperation with Croatia in a raft of areas from culture and research to business amid "strong harmony" between the two nations "on the priorities of the European agenda".

"In Zagreb to give continuity to our political dialogue," foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted from Croatia's capital, where he held talks with premier Andrej Plenkovic at the 6th meeting of a bilateral coordinating committee of ministers.

"Harmony between Italy and Croatia is strong over the priorities of the European agenda. We also want to strengthen it thanks to the positive role of our exports to Croatia," read the tweet.

"#Zagreb Committee of (Italy-Croatia) Ministers. Bolstering bilateral relations, starting with the management of migration via the Balkans and with economic cooperation," read a second tweet.

Italian-Croatian cooperation is "excellent" and will be given a further boost "particularly in strategic sectors" with the next Business Forum being planned in Croatia this year, Tajani said in a statement.

"We want to confirm ourselves as Croatia's 1st business partner," he wrote.

Tajani was making his third visit to Croatia on Tuesday in less than a year, a foreign ministry statement noted.

in Evidenza