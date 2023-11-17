Italy-Croatia relations 'excellent' - Meloni

Italy enjoys "excellent" relations with Croatia and is its top trading partner, premier Giorgia Meloni said on Friday in Zagreb, noting that she hopes to bolster bilateral - including maritime - cooperation.

"Early next year we have already planned our inter-ministerial committee and a business forum to be held here in Zagreb," Meloni said after talks with her Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic.

"Our relationship must be ever-more strategic," Meloni said. Italy is Croatia's "first commercial partner" and it hopes to strengthen cooperation between the two countries "also in maritime area", she said.

Meloni's visit to Croatia is the first by an Italian prime minister in 20 years, "an inexplicable fact given our geographical proximity," she noted.

"I am happy to be here....our two countries agree on many matters and need to work together in a way that creates synergies," Meloni underlined.