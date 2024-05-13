Italy, Czech Republic look to expand, deepen 'excellent' ties

Italy and the Czech Republic enjoy "a very solid friendship" and "excellent relations and are looking to strengthen ties in many sectors, premier Giorgia Meloni said after talks in Rome with her Czech counterpart Petr Fiala.

"We are united by a "very solid friendship, the state of relations is excellent," Meloni said at a joint press conference after her talks with Fiala.

Bilateral trade and economic ties are seeing an "intensification" while the two nations are strengthening political dialogue "on the main European issues", Meloni went on.

Bilateral trade topped 17 billion euros last year, with more than 3,000 Italian companies already operating on Czech territory, Meloni noted.

"Among the sectors where there is greatest cooperation, I would like to mention aerospace," Meloni said.

"My colleague Fiala and I we agreed there is great potential for further improvement, but also in infrastructure, transport, defence and security," she said.