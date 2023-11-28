Italy-Czech Republic relations 'excellent' says Mattarella

Italy and the Czech Republic are strong friends which enjoy "excellent" ties in all spheres, president Sergio Mattarella told his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel on Tuesday.

"We are strongly friendly countries with excellent relations from every point of view: political, economic, cultural and security," Mattarella told Pavel as he welcomed him to the Quirinal presidential palace in Rome.

"We have also recently had high-level meetings: Italy's prime minister (Giorgia Meloni) visited Prague in May, underlining the intensity of our relations," Mattarella continued.

Pavel's visit to Italy also underscores the friendship and cooperation between their countries, Mattarella said.

"It is also a way of looking at the wide range of possibilities to expand bilateral collaboration," said Mattarella.