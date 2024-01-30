Italy decries Hungary's 'degrading and humiliating treatment' of Salis

Italy has deplored the "degrading and humilitating treatment" of an Italian woman, Illaria Salis, who is in prison in Hungary, awaiting trial for attacking a group of neonazis last February.

"On my instructions, we spoke of the case with the prime minister (Giorgia Meloni), Tajani told a joint hearing Tuesday of the foreign affairs committees of the Italian parliament's lower and upper houses.

"The Hungarian envoy was summoned today, to whom we reiterated a strong message of condemnation for the degrading and humiliating treatment reserved for Salis," Tajani.

"Chains, padlocks and security guards in riot gear appear disproportionate to the needs of a court," he said.

"And they are not in line with the European Union's directive on the treatment of prisoners due to stand trial," Tajani said.

Salis, a 39-year-old antifascist activist and schoolteacher from Milan appeared at a hearing at a Budapest court on Monday shackled and wearing and handcuffs chained to a belt around her waist.

Monday's images of Salis sparked outrage in Italy and a request from Tajani to his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto for "alternative conditions to detention" for her.

"We also recalled the need for full access to the evidence, translated into Italian, including the videos on which the charges (against Salis) are based," Tajani stated.

"We cannot compromise the dignity of Ilaria Salis or that of any detainee...Italy's government requires the rights and guarantees enshrined in European law to be upheld," he said.

Salis has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and risks 24 years in jail if convicted, according to her lawyer, Eugenio Losco.

Losco on Monday demanded Salis's transfer to house arrest in Italy. Her first trial hearing has been set for 24 May.

Salis's parents - who have complained about her treatment in jail - will be allowed to visit her on Wednesday. Her family will have a further meeting with Italy's ambassador, who held talks Tuesday with Hungary's justice minister, according to Tajani.

Salis has been receiving consular assistance during her detention and embassy officials visited her in prison as recently as last Wednesday, Tajani said.

Meloni, who leads the the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, has had warm ties in the past with Hungary's nationalist premier, Viktor Orban.