Italy deserves 'heavweight' commissioner in new European Union executive

As a European Union founder member, Europe's second largest manufacturer and third biggest economy, Italy is strong contender for a "heavweight" commissioner in the new EU executive, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"Italy will get a "heavyweight" portfolio in the next European Commission, "due to our role and the capabilities we are able to offer," Tajani said on the sidelines of an agricultural producers' meeting in Rome.

"We are a founding country, we are the second largest manufacturer in Europe, the third largest economy. We have qualities to give to Europe. Europe also needs us, our know-how, our strength," Tajani went on.

Although premier Giorgio Meloni will have ultimate say over Italy's choice of candidate, Tajani said he is "convinced" that European Affairs minister Raffaele Fitto "is the best possible commissioner"".

Tajani and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told reporters on Wednesday they were "rooting" for Fitto to become Italy's member of the new European Commission

A Meloni loyalist and member of her rightwing Fratelli d'Italia party, Fitto is handling negotiations with Brussels on the European Union multi-billion euro post-pandemic funds for Italy, which must be spent by 2026.