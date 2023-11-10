Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 10 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:12
12:08 Palermo, travolto da un armadio nel b&b: morto 77enne

12:03 Fognini contro Humbert, oggi semifinale Atp Metz: come vederla in tv e streaming

11:42 Pino Insegno via da 'L'Eredità'? Il manager: "Se propongono 'Affari Tuoi' va bene"

11:15 Grande Fratello, Fiordaliso e Giampiero Mughini in lacrime: la loro storia emoziona in tv

10:56 Covid Italia oggi, 26.789 casi e 163 morti: bollettino settimana 2-8 novembre

10:36 Chikungunya, approvato in Usa primo vaccino al mondo

09:44 Ucraina, due navi da sbarco russe colpite in Crimea. Putin nel quartier generale di Rostov

09:32 Fiorello su 'L'Eredità': "Addio a Pino Insegno, il nuovo conduttore sarà generale Figliuolo"

09:28 Covid Italia, giù Rt e incidenza stabile: i dati del bollettino

09:01 Weekend autunnale con pioggia e neve, previsioni meteo oggi e domani

08:40 Israele-Hamas, il piano di Netanyahu per Gaza

07:47 Arriva l'Estate di San Martino, ma quest'anno sarà diversa: ecco perché

Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy: Dialogue and diplomacy needed for peace

10 novembre 2023 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Italy: Dialogue and diplomacy needed for peace

Nations must continue to dialogue and to deploy diplomacy in order to resolve conflicts, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Friday from a peace gathering in Paris,

"I am at #ParisPeaceForum2023 . We must work together to achieve peace," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Dialogue and diplomacy," the tweet underlined.

The sixth Paris Peace Forum taking place on Friday centres on reform of global finance as a tool for fighting poverty and combating climate.

The forum brings together governments, international organisations, civil society and the private sector.

