Italy: Dialogue and diplomacy needed for peace

Nations must continue to dialogue and to deploy diplomacy in order to resolve conflicts, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Friday from a peace gathering in Paris,

"I am at #ParisPeaceForum2023 . We must work together to achieve peace," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Dialogue and diplomacy," the tweet underlined.

The sixth Paris Peace Forum taking place on Friday centres on reform of global finance as a tool for fighting poverty and combating climate.

The forum brings together governments, international organisations, civil society and the private sector.