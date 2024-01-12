Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy didn't take part in airstrikes against Yemen says FM

12 gennaio 2024 | 18.54
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

- FOTOGRAMMA
- FOTOGRAMMA

Italy approved of but didn't participate in dozens of overnight military strikes across Yemen launched by the United States and the United Kingdom in retaliation for Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday. "

'We were informed by the US several hours in advance of tonight's attack'' against the Houthis in Yemen," Tajani said in Rimini during a visit .

"Italy did not participate in this attack," however. This is because we cannot carry actions of war without a prior debate in parliament," Tajani said.

Italy's government supports the attacks launched by US and UK warplanes, ships and submarines "to defend international maritime traffic," Tajani underlined.

''We have signed a document in favor of freedom of navigation'', Tajani recalled.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been carrying out missile and drone attacks on commercial ships in key Red Sea shipping route for months, which they say is a response to Israel's war in Gaza, which began after a deadly cross-border rampage by Hamas militants on 7 October.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Yemen US UK airstrikes Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Slot machine illegali, 66 arresti in tutta Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Sunak a Kiev: gli aiuti in arrivo
News to go
Crisi Mar Rosso, raid Usa-Gb su basi Houthi in Yemen
News to go
Lavoro, cresce consenso tra giovani per mestieri tecnico-pratici
News to go
Intesa Mim-Cei, concorso ordinario per assunzione docenti di religione
News to go
Pronto soccorso, accessi in aumento del 20-30%
News to go
Mare, nuovo record per le temperature nel 2023
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Netanyahu: "Sudafrica ipocrita sostiene i mostri che puntano a vero genocidio"
News to go
Ex Ilva, stasera incontro governo-sindacati
News to go
Agcom, giro di vite su influencer
News to go
Eurispes: rapporto negativo con il corpo per quasi 4 donne su 10


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza