Italy donates €350,000 to Libyan flooding victims

Italy's government has made available "a first contribution" of 350,000 euros to aid victims of the catastrophic flooding that has hit eastern Libya since Storm Daniel made landfall on Sunday.

"The government has made an initial contribution of 350 thousand euros of funds immediately available as part of the United Nations humanitarian response," Tajani told members of the Senate upper house of parliament on Thursday.

Over 5,000 people are now known to have died in the catastrophic flooding that has hit Libya - a former Italian colony - following Storm Daniel.

"In light of the gravity of the situation, we intend to provide further funds to help a partner country and a friendly people," Tajani added.

The flood was triggered by the failure of two dams outside Derna, unleashing a torrent of water through the city's centre. The city's mayor has warned that 20,000 people may have lost their lives.'

Two C-130 J transport planes, helicopters for search and rescue activities, earth moving equipment, 100 field tents, 1000 cots with sleeping bags, and various specialist teams were being despatched to Libya, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Experts from Italy's civil protection department, fire services, the defence and foreign ministries arrived in Derna on Tuesday, according to the statement.

Via the embassy and consulate in Benghazi, the foreign ministry is coordinating with local authorities and with the main aid organisations operating in Libya to agree humanitarian priorities, the statement concluded.