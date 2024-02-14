Italy doubles humanitarian funding to Palestinians

As the humanitarian crisis in war-stricken Gaza becomes more dire, Italy is giving a further 10 million euros on top of to the 10 million euros it allocated for Palestinian civilians in December.

"Faced with the worsening of the humanitarian crisis, we have decided to increase our contribution by 10 million euros, "Tajani told MPs during parliamentary question time on Wednesday.

"This is in addition to the 10 million already allocated in December for the Palestinian civilian population," he said.

The Italian funding "will cover the priority health and food needs in Gaza" and will allow new projects to be rolled out by Italian organizations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Tajani added.

"We will ensure that the aid reaches civilians who need it and does not fall into the wrong hands," he said.

Almost all of Gaza’s over 2.3 million people are homeless, lacking access to sufficient shelter, food, life-saving medical services, clean water, education and livelihoods, according to the United Nations.

In the occupied West Bank and in East Jerusalem, Palestinians continue to lack basic human rights, housing, livelihoods and services amid a "coercive environment" due to a range of longstanding Israeli policies and practices, according to the UN.

These practices have intensified since the deadly cross-border attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on 7 October in which 1,200 people were killed at over 200 abducted, prompting Israel's war in Gaza.