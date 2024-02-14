Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy doubles humanitarian funding to Palestinians

14 febbraio 2024 | 18.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy doubles humanitarian funding to Palestinians

As the humanitarian crisis in war-stricken Gaza becomes more dire, Italy is giving a further 10 million euros on top of to the 10 million euros it allocated for Palestinian civilians in December.

"Faced with the worsening of the humanitarian crisis, we have decided to increase our contribution by 10 million euros, "Tajani told MPs during parliamentary question time on Wednesday.

"This is in addition to the 10 million already allocated in December for the Palestinian civilian population," he said.

The Italian funding "will cover the priority health and food needs in Gaza" and will allow new projects to be rolled out by Italian organizations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Tajani added.

"We will ensure that the aid reaches civilians who need it and does not fall into the wrong hands," he said.

Almost all of Gaza’s over 2.3 million people are homeless, lacking access to sufficient shelter, food, life-saving medical services, clean water, education and livelihoods, according to the United Nations.

In the occupied West Bank and in East Jerusalem, Palestinians continue to lack basic human rights, housing, livelihoods and services amid a "coercive environment" due to a range of longstanding Israeli policies and practices, according to the UN.

These practices have intensified since the deadly cross-border attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on 7 October in which 1,200 people were killed at over 200 abducted, prompting Israel's war in Gaza.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Gaza aid Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Farmaci, contrasto 'pharma crime' in Ue: siti oscurati e sequestri
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Tajani: "Sostegno a de-escalation"
News to go
San Valentino, la festa degli innamorati fa i conti con i rincari
News to go
Riparte bonus colonnine per auto elettriche
News to go
Protesta trattori, il punto: accordo in maggioranza su sostegni
News to go
Precompilata Iva, pronto modello 2024 per professionisti e imprese
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, domande fino al 31 marzo
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ostaggi liberati erano nella casa di una famiglia a Rafah
News sto go
Cgia: torna ad aumentare popolo partite Iva
News to go
Sciopero oggi 12 febbraio, treni regionali a rischio
Protesta dei trattori, il fronte si spacca
Geolier e il bilancio a Sanremo 2024: "Ho fatto un bel Festival" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza