Venerdì 01 Dicembre 2023
10:29
Italy downbeat on prospects for Russia-Ukraine truce

01 dicembre 2023 | 13.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy downbeat on prospects for Russia-Ukraine truce

Currently the conditions do not exist for a ceasefire between Ukrainian and Russian forces in their 21-month-old war, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday, vowing Italy's unwavering support for Ukraine and for "diplomacy".

"Italy is a country that wants peace and just as we help the civilians of Gaza who have nothing to do with Hamas, we will do the same with the civilians of Ukraine," Tajani told Radio24'.

"Unfortunately, at the moment I do not see conditions for a truce between Ukraine and Russia but we must keep up diplomatic efforts," he went on.

Italy "will continue to support Ukraine "in its battle to defend international law and its territorial integrity," Tajani underlined.

