Italy: Egypt key to Mideast stability, can help de-escalate Israel-Hamas war

11 ottobre 2023 | 17.11
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy: Egypt key to Mideast stability, can help de-escalate Israel-Hamas war

Egypt is crucial to Middle East peace and stability and can play a key role in de-escalating the conflict between Israel the Palestinian militant group since its attack at the weekend, Italy said on Wednesday.

"Egypt is fundamental for peace and stability in the Middle East and the Mediterranean and can play an important role in de-escalation," Tajani told a a joint press conference after talks in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

Italy backs any "Egyptian initiatives towards escalation," Tajani said.

"We will support all the initiatives that Egypt can carry out for a solution to the hostages," said Tajani. He referred to up to 150 people believed to have been abducted by Hamas militants during Saturday's attack, including an Italian-Israeli couple.

At least 1,200 people were killed and over 3,000 were injured in the multi-front Hamas attack in southern Israel and over 1,000 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured in the current bombing campaign against Gaza, according to data from the Israeli Army and the Palestinian health ministry and Red Crescent Society.

