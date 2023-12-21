Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:33 Natale: Carabinieri regalano i 'pandorini' ai bambini dello Zen

13:30 Superlega, Malagò: "Rischio che scudetto diventi marginale"

12:50 Beatrice Luzzi lascia il Grande Fratello, cosa succede

12:42 Ascolti tv, Inter-Bologna si aggiudica prime time: 'Chi l'ha visto?' secondo

12:40 Superlega, cosa succede dopo la sentenza? Ecco il progetto del torneo

12:36 Omicidio Vanessa Ballan, convalidato arresto 41enne

12:25 Warner e Paramount sfidano Netflix e Disney, si tratta per fusione

12:18 Sacchetti plastica monouso, Corte Ue boccia divieto italiano

12:10 Influenza, da latte a cognac e uova: i cibi giusti o sbagliati per combatterla

12:03 Polizia: video di Natale con presepe vivente a Civita di Bagnoregio - Guarda

10:55 Mes, Camera boccia ratifica: 184 no. Maggioranza divisa

10:42 Pg Bono: "Legge bavaglio? Un autogol"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy enjoys 'excellent' relations with Israel, Palestinian Authority - Mattarella

21 dicembre 2023 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy enjoys 'excellent' relations with Israel, Palestinian Authority - Mattarella

Italy has cultivated "excellent" ties with Israel and with the Palestinian Authority and hopes these will help bring lasting peace to the Middle East, president Sergio Mattarella stated on Thursday.

"Our country's approach is to have excellent, positive, cooperative relations with Israel and the Palestinian Authority," Mattarella said.

Matterella was speaking to members of Italy's peacekeeping forces in Jerusalem during a Christmas address via video link.

"The hope that this will contribute to a peaceful siuation in the future," Mattarella underlined.

Carabinieri military police stationed in Jerusalem are involved in mediation work aimed at the resumption of dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, whose relations are at an all-time low amid the current war in Gaza.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Israel Palestinian Authority ties Mattarella
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Oms: "Rischio grave diffusione malattie a Gaza"
News to go
Lautaro, infortunio durante Inter-Bologna
News to go
Nuovo Patto di Stabilità, Gentiloni: "Parametri riforma realisti, l'Italia può affrontarli"
News to go
Audiovisivo, accordo su contratto di lavoro attrici e attori
News to go
Assalto a Cgil, Fiore e Castellino condannati a oltre 8 anni di carcere
News to go
Ex Ilva, governo a sindacati: "Continuità aziendale sarà garantita"
News to go
Ddl Made in Italy, da fondo sovrano a liceo: ecco le novità
News to go
Omicidio Saman, ergastolo per i genitori
News to go
Trump escluso da primarie repubblicane in Colorado
News to go
Riforma fisco, Irpef a tre aliquote al palo
News to go
Migrazione e asilo, raggiunto accordo in Ue: nuove norme


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza