Italy enjoys 'excellent' relations with Israel, Palestinian Authority - Mattarella

Italy has cultivated "excellent" ties with Israel and with the Palestinian Authority and hopes these will help bring lasting peace to the Middle East, president Sergio Mattarella stated on Thursday.

"Our country's approach is to have excellent, positive, cooperative relations with Israel and the Palestinian Authority," Mattarella said.

Matterella was speaking to members of Italy's peacekeeping forces in Jerusalem during a Christmas address via video link.

"The hope that this will contribute to a peaceful siuation in the future," Mattarella underlined.

Carabinieri military police stationed in Jerusalem are involved in mediation work aimed at the resumption of dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, whose relations are at an all-time low amid the current war in Gaza.