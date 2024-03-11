Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Marzo 2024
Italy, EU candidate country Georgia eye stronger ties

11 marzo 2024 | 15.48
Italy and European Union candidate country Georgia enjoy "strong relations" and want to bolster bilateral ties, envoy Massimiliano D’Antuono and the mayor of Batumi, Archil Chikovani, agreed on Monday.

"Productive meeting between ambassador Massimiliano D’Antuono and with Archil Chikovani, Mayor of Batumi," the embassy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Highlighted the strong relations and discussed strengthening ties between Italy and Giorgia iincluding between Italian and Georgian municipalities, the tweet added.

