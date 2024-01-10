Italy: Europe looking at ways to boost maritime security in Red Sea

Italy and other European Union countries are mullling ways to bolster the 27-member bloc's presence in the Red Sea amid attacks on container ships, which Iran-backed Houthi militants began last month.

"We are looking at how to strengthen the EU's presence in the Red Sea," Tajani said during parliamentary question-time on Wednesday.

"Various options are under consideration. These include extending the mandate of existing operations, such as Atlanta, or a new European mission," said Tajani.

Europe needs "a genuine system of common defence", he stated.

Atlanta is the EU's counter-piracy military mission currently operating off the Horn of Africa and in the Western Indian Ocean.

Italy is involved in "all-out" diplomatic efforts to restore security for commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Tajani said in earlier remarks to MPs.

"I am talking about this with my G7 colleagues, who are also concerned by the consequences of the Houthi attacks for security and the global economy," he said.