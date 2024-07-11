Italy eyes role of envoy for Nato's southern flank

Italy believes it should get the role of special envoy to Nato's southern flank, a view that premier Giorgia Meloni expressed to the military alliance's secretary-general-designate Mark Rutte, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has stated.

"The creation of a Nato special envoy for the southern flank is an important decision. It was an Italian battle and we believe it is right that an Italian should be chosen for the role," Tajani said late on Wednesday.

"Our premier made the case to Rutte today," Tajani stated.

Tajani was speaking on the sidelines of a three-day Nato summit taking place in Washington through Thursday to mark the military alliance's 75th anniversary, with a major focus on embattled Ukraine.

Italy will ask Nato for the role and consult with other countries, Tajani stated.

"But I think it would be a rightful recognition for our country, given the role Italy plays and the number of its personnel deployed to Nato missions," Tajani underlined.