Italy eyes stronger trade, first-rate ties with China

Italy is looking to boost its commercial ties with China and to have "more than positive" relations with the Asian powerhouse, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said during a two-day visit centred on relaunching a global strategic partnership signed in 2004.

“We want to have more than positive relations with China, which is a market that offers great opportunities," Tajani said during press conference at the Forbidden City in Beijing.

"We want to increase trade between our countries, even though there are issues to be resolved, but I believe that relations between Italy and China are of great importance for two countries”, Tajani went on.

The government is reassessing the controversial Silk Road global infrastructure investment deal inked between Italy and China in 2019 and which is up for renewal in December, Tajani admitted.

"Certainly, while we are evaluating participation in the Silk Road, we want to strengthen the enhanced cooperation agreement," Tajani said.

The value of bilateral trade between Italy and China hit 34 billion euros in the first six months of 2023, making China Italy's top trading partner, according to a foreign ministry statement at the weekend.

"The government is committed to rebalancing trade with China, also with the goal of improving access to the Chinese market," the statement cited Tajani as saying. His visit to China is taking place through Monday.