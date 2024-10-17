Italy: Fight against tax crime needs global efforts

In a complex world characterised by new actors and threats, global cooperation is essential combat international tax evasion, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told an international conference in Ostia on Thursday.

"The complexity of the challenges we face require a unified effort by the entire international community," Tajani told the gathering marking the 10th anniversary of the OECD International Academy for Tax Crime Investigation.

The Academy represents "the meeting of two excellences" and “a partnership” between the OECD and Italy's tax police (Gdf), Tajani said.

"They have joined forces against considerable challenges...we live in complex scenarios, with new actors and global threats, making it essential to join forces," said Tajani.

The OECD International Academy for Tax Crime Investigation helps developing countries to strengthen their abilities to detect, probe and recover proceeds from tax and other financial crimes through intensive training.

Training programmes are held at the Guardia di Finanza Economic and Financial Police School in Ostia, near Rome.