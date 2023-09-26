Italy, France agree migration 'a European problem'

Migration is 'a European problem' for Italy and France and they are committed to strengthening coordination on the coup-hit Sahel region, war-battered Ukraine and on 'European issues', foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted late on Monday.

"I thank @MinColonna for welcoming me to #Paris," read the tweet, referring to talks between Tajani and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in the French capital on Monday evening.

"French convergence on how migration is a European problem. Fruitful discussion on how to quickly implement Von der Leyen's plan. Commitment to increasingly coordinate agendas on the Sahel, Ukraine and European issues," the tweet underlined.

During a visit to Lampedusa on 17 September with Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a 10-point plan for “a coordinated response” from Brussels to the issue of migration, vowing to bolster anti-trafficking forces, increase air surveillance and ponder a possible new European naval mission in the Mediterranean.