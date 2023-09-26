Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:39 Morto David McCallum, il medico legale di 'Ncis': aveva 90 anni

09:28 Carburante, prezzi di benzina e diesel fermi oggi: la media

09:21 Nagorno Karabakh, esplode deposito di carburante: 20 morti e centinaia di feriti

09:15 Torna 'Belve', il programma cult di Francesca Fagnani oggi 26 settembre su Rai2

09:10 Stupro Caivano, scatta arresto per 7 minori e 2 maggiorenni - Video

08:57 Grande Fratello 2023, Beatrice Luzzi in lacrime: "Ho paura di aver deluso i miei figli" - Video

08:18 Messina Denaro, oggi l'autopsia: poi la sepoltura a Castelvetrano

07:49 Terrorismo, fermato 24enne: voleva unirsi a jihad in Siria-Iraq

07:13 Stupro Caivano, nove ordinanze di custodia cautelare - Video

07:10 IT-alert, oggi test in Abruzzo e in Trentino: cos'è e cosa fare

00:35 Giorgio Napolitano, oggi funerale alla Camera. Mattarella, Macron e Steinmeier in Aula

00:35 Giorgio Napolitano, il programma dei funerali di oggi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, France agree migration 'a European problem'

26 settembre 2023 | 09.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Migrants arrive on Italy's tiny, southernmost island of Lampedusa
Migrants arrive on Italy's tiny, southernmost island of Lampedusa

Migration is 'a European problem' for Italy and France and they are committed to strengthening coordination on the coup-hit Sahel region, war-battered Ukraine and on 'European issues', foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted late on Monday.

"I thank @MinColonna for welcoming me to #Paris," read the tweet, referring to talks between Tajani and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in the French capital on Monday evening.

"French convergence on how migration is a European problem. Fruitful discussion on how to quickly implement Von der Leyen's plan. Commitment to increasingly coordinate agendas on the Sahel, Ukraine and European issues," the tweet underlined.

During a visit to Lampedusa on 17 September with Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a 10-point plan for “a coordinated response” from Brussels to the issue of migration, vowing to bolster anti-trafficking forces, increase air surveillance and ponder a possible new European naval mission in the Mediterranean.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy France migration Sahel Ukraine convergence Tajani Colonna
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuovo sciopero dei trasporti venerdì 29 settembre
News to go
I migliori ospedali, la classifica di Newsweek
News to go
Euro 7, novità dal Consiglio Ue
News to go
Hollywood, accordo sceneggiatori-Studios
News to go
Migranti, Meloni scrive a Scholz
News to go
Tegola Inter, infortunio Arnautovic: le condizioni dell'attaccante
News to go
Ucraina: "Comandante russo flotta Mar Nero ucciso in attacco Sebastopoli"
News to go
Caro affitti, da Roma a Milano nuova protesta degli studenti
News to go
Ventotene, importante scoperta archeologica nelle acque dell'isola
News to go
Morto Matteo Messina Denaro, disposta l'autopsia
News to go
Morte Messina Denaro, Salvatore Borsellino: "Si porta suoi terribili segreti nella tomba"
News to go
Caro-scuola, taglio netto delle spese da parte delle famiglie italiane
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza