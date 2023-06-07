Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, France bound by strong ties says Mattarella

07 giugno 2023 | 13.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy and France and are linked by "deep ties", president Sergio Mattarella told students at the Italian high-school in Paris during a visit on Wednesday, underlining their future role in nurturing these ties.

Referencing the 'Naples in Paris' exhibition at the Louvre in Paris, Mattarella told pupils at the "Leonardo da Vinci" high-school: "I hope that in the next few days you will be able to visit it."

"It (the exhibition) will help you gain a better understanding of the deep ties that unite your country of origin and your host country," Mattarella underlined.

Mattarella told the students he was set to inaugurate the "splendid" exhibition - which highlights the ties bindings Italy and France - after his visit to their school on Wednesday.

"Culture is a country's best visiting card. It is by definition a heritage to be preserved and developed with care and application," said Mattarella.

"For this reason too, after greeting you, I will go to the Louvre to inaugurate the splendid exhibition 'Naples in Paris', designed precisely to highlight the many connections between Italy and France," Mattarella stated.

"You, in the future, will have the task of keeping these ties alive, deepening them, also through the friendships you will forge in these classrooms," Mattarella underlined.

Italy and France's futures lie in the hands of today's youth, he claimed.

"Committed daily effort is the best investment you can make for yourself and for the future of our countries," Mattarella concluded.

The 'Naples in Paris exhibition' runs from 7 June until 8 January and showcases some 60 major masterpieces from Naples' Capodimonte Museum, home to one of Europe's major picture galleries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy France Mattarella ties
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza