Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
21:10
Italy-France consultations look at Ukraine, Tunisia, Libya

06 luglio 2023 | 17.50
Redazione Adnkronos
Crisis-hit Ukraine, Tunisia and Libya were a focus of consultations in Rome on Thursday between the secretary-general of Italy's foreign ministry, Riccardo Guariglia, and his French counterpart, Anne-Marie Descotes.

"Bilateral consultations chaired by SG #Farnesina Amb. Guariglia and French SG Amb. @amdescotes," the foreign ministry tweeted.

"European themes and Western Balkans. International topics: Ukraine, Tunisia, Libya, NATO Summit and Southern Partnership," read the tweet.

Guariglia and Descotes had "positive exchanges" on follow-up to the landmark November 2021 Quirinal treaty signed in Rome to deepen strategic ties and reinforce coordination between Italy and France within Europe.

The wide-ranging treaty includes a pledge to bolster military connections including at industrial level and to work together to boost Europe's defence capabilities.

