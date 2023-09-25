Italy, France eye deeper bilateral ties, cooperation

Extending ties and transalpine links between Italy and France, migration, the Sahel, Ukraine, European enlargement and EU reforms will be a focus of talks Monday in Paris between foreign minister Antonio Tajani and French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

"Italy and France have very intense relations, now also strengthened by the Quirinal (bilateral cooperation) Treaty, a foreign ministry statement cited Tajani as saying ahead of the talks.

The two countries are one other's second largest trading partner, and are looking to further extend their "interdependencies", Tajani said.

"The interdependencies between our countries mean that we must work to make them even deeper and more structured, boosting investment and trade, which reached 111 billion euros in 2022," Tajani stated.

The Mont Blanc tunnel under the Alps and other transport links between Italy and France need to be extended, Tajani underlined.

"We want to aim to strengthen the system of transalpine connections, which are strategic for economies as integrated and interdependent as ours," said Tajani.

A bilateral cross-border cooperation committee is set to meet in Turin on 31 October, Tajani noted.

The surge in boat migrant crossings in the Mediterranean is "a European emergency," Tajani said, quoting France's president, Emmanuel Macron in a television interview on Sunday in which he vowed solidarity with Italy.

"There is a duty of European solidarity, because the emergency that our country is experiencing is a European emergency, not just an Italian one," Tajani said.

“For this reason, we are intensifying discussions with our European partners," Tajani went on.

Tajani and Colonna will also look at "the main international crises, from the Sahel to the Maghreb, to Ukraine, and the main European issues," according to the statement.

European enlargement or - the European Union entry bids of Western Balkans countries, Ukraine and Moldova - are expected to be on the meeting agenda, the statement indicated.

"Particular attention will also be paid to reforms of the EU in anticipation of the entry of new member states and the revision of the multi-annual financial framework (budget), as well as European economic governance reform - on which there is broad convergence between Italy and France," the statement concluded.