Italy, France, Germany 'to unveil European Red Sea mission plan'

Italy, France and Germany are set to unveil a proposed European mission in the Red Sea to ensure the safety and free movement of vessels in the key shipping route, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"Together with France and Germany we will present a proposal for a European mission in the Red Sea that can very firmly guarantee transport safety and free maritime movement," Tajani stated on Monday.

The proposed mission has the objective of "protecting ships that export or import through the Red Sea," he said.

"It will be a defensive but an armed mission. We will do everything to defend our merchant ships that export our products," Tajani said.

"We cannot force ships to circumnavigate Africa," he underlined.

Dozens of vessels in the Red Sea region have been targeted in attacks since November by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, leading hundreds of cargo ships and tankers to be rerouted around the southern tip of Africa to avoid the Houthi missile and drone strikes.

The Houthis claim the attacks are in response to Israel's devastating war against Hamas in Gaza, which Hamas officials say have killed over 25,000 Palestinians since 8 October.

"We must prevent any damage to our economy," Tajani continued.

"I believe we will be able to convince our European friends to support a strong military mission," Tajani said.