Italy, France have 'shared vision' says envoy

Italy and France have "a shared vision" of the challenges facing Europe - from competitiveness to security and energy - France's envoy Christian Masset said on Tuesday.

"We have a shared vision which must lead to joint action," Masset told the Italy-France Dialogues annual meeting at Rome's private LUISS University.

"And Europe is the context in which we need to tackle the shared challenges - from competitiveness to security and energy self-sufficiency," Masset added.

Last week, Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, held talks in Paris with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron on shared critical issues such as migration and to bolster bilateral ties - the goal of a landmark 2021 cooperation pact inked in 2021.

On 26 November, 2021, Macron and Italy's then-premier Mario Draghi signed the Quirinal Treaty in Rome to deepen bilateral political, economic, defence, security, cultural and scientific cooperation and achieve "a united and sovereign" Europe.

Under the treaty, which aims to put bilateral cooperation on the same footing as Franco-German cooperation, at least once every quarter an Italian minister should take part in a French cabinet meeting, and vice versa, Draghi announced.