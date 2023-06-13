Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

Italy, France have 'shared vision' says envoy

13 giugno 2023 | 16.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
France's ambassador to Italy, Christian MassetPhoto: French embassy

Italy and France have "a shared vision" of the challenges facing Europe - from competitiveness to security and energy - France's envoy Christian Masset said on Tuesday.

"We have a shared vision which must lead to joint action," Masset told the Italy-France Dialogues annual meeting at Rome's private LUISS University.

"And Europe is the context in which we need to tackle the shared challenges - from competitiveness to security and energy self-sufficiency," Masset added.

Last week, Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, held talks in Paris with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron on shared critical issues such as migration and to bolster bilateral ties - the goal of a landmark 2021 cooperation pact inked in 2021.

On 26 November, 2021, Macron and Italy's then-premier Mario Draghi signed the Quirinal Treaty in Rome to deepen bilateral political, economic, defence, security, cultural and scientific cooperation and achieve "a united and sovereign" Europe.

Under the treaty, which aims to put bilateral cooperation on the same footing as Franco-German cooperation, at least once every quarter an Italian minister should take part in a French cabinet meeting, and vice versa, Draghi announced.

