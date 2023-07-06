Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:16 Caos procure, Cassazione conferma proscioglimento Palamara e assoluzione Fuzio

20:40 Sicilia, governo delibera stato d’emergenza maltempo: stanziati 9 milioni

20:15 Santanchè e Delmastro, Schlein: "Da Palazzo Chigi inaccettabili toni intimidatori contro magistratura"

20:02 Berlusconi, elezioni suppletive 22 e 23 ottobre per seggio in Senato

19:53 Belen Rodriguez lascia Mediaset, il messaggio su Instagram

19:37 Testamento Berlusconi, futuro di Marta Fascina: Forza Italia si interroga

19:19 A casa di Prigozhin: parrucche, lingotti e idromassaggio

18:51 Incidente Belluno, auto investe famiglia: morti papà, nonna e bimbo di 2 anni

18:45 Testamento Berlusconi, Dell'Utri: "Non ha pagato il mio silenzio"

18:34 Ambiente, a Scilla torna 'Sud e Futuri': evento per rilanciare lo sviluppo del Mezzogiorno

18:32 Santanchè e Delmastro, fonti Palazzo Chigi: "Magistratura vuole fare opposizione?"

18:22 Pnrr, Prisco: "Riqualificazione urbana cuore sicurezza territorio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, France stronger together since Quirinal cooperation treaty

06 luglio 2023 | 16.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
The Qurinal presidential palace in Rome

Italy and France are stronger together since a landmark 2021 cooperation treaty signed in Rome, the head of the parliamentary association for friendship between the two countries, Piero Fassino said on Thursday.

"The common commitment of Rome and Paris, made more stringent and incisive by the Quirinal Treaty, is playing a decisive role in support of Ukraine," said Fassino, referring to the 26 November 2021 accord signed by then-premier Mario Draghi and France's president Emmanuel Macron.

The wide-ranging treaty has also bolstered the role played by Italy and France in stabilising the Mediterranean, in the European integration of the Balkans and relaunching the European Union's relations with Latin America, Fassino said.

"Equally decisive was the joint action in Brussels for the reform of the Stability Pact and the relaunch of European integration," he said.

"Parliamentary cooperation represents an 'added value' which, with the involvement of all political forces, enriches and strengthens understanding and cooperation between Italy and France," said Fassino.

Fasino was speaking after he held talks at the French embassy in Rome with the secretary-general of France's foreign ministry, Anne-Marie Descotes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
France Italy Quirinal treaty Fassino
Vedi anche
News to go
Borse europee in allerta, occhi puntati su avvio stagione trimestrali
News to go
Allarme Oms: 50% popolazione mondiale sarà miope entro il 2050
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza