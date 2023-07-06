Italy, France stronger together since Quirinal cooperation treaty

Italy and France are stronger together since a landmark 2021 cooperation treaty signed in Rome, the head of the parliamentary association for friendship between the two countries, Piero Fassino said on Thursday.

"The common commitment of Rome and Paris, made more stringent and incisive by the Quirinal Treaty, is playing a decisive role in support of Ukraine," said Fassino, referring to the 26 November 2021 accord signed by then-premier Mario Draghi and France's president Emmanuel Macron.

The wide-ranging treaty has also bolstered the role played by Italy and France in stabilising the Mediterranean, in the European integration of the Balkans and relaunching the European Union's relations with Latin America, Fassino said.

"Equally decisive was the joint action in Brussels for the reform of the Stability Pact and the relaunch of European integration," he said.

"Parliamentary cooperation represents an 'added value' which, with the involvement of all political forces, enriches and strengthens understanding and cooperation between Italy and France," said Fassino.

Fasino was speaking after he held talks at the French embassy in Rome with the secretary-general of France's foreign ministry, Anne-Marie Descotes.