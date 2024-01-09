Bilateral relations, political coordination and dialogue with France are "excellent", according too Italy, whose presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) kicked off last week on 1 January.

"A pleasure to receive Martin Briens, at the foreign ministry" foreign undersecretary Marina Tripodi wrote late Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"At the centre of the conversation were the excellent relations between France and Italy and the Italian G7 presidency," the tweet added.

During thei talks, Brien "wished the Italian G7 presidency well during such a delicate phase of international relations," said a foreign ministry statement.

Tripodi praised the pace at which the landmark 2021 Quirinal Treaty to boost strategic ties and deepen high-level political cooperation with France, is being enacted, the statement said.