Italy: Full EU membership for Bosnia-Herzegovina, more trade, investment

Italy backs Bosnia-Herzegovina's full European Union entry, the possible start of accession talks, and wants to bolster investment and trade with the EU candidate country, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has said.

"We have to work step by step. It is important to have a strategy and Italy's strategy is very clear: we want full membership for Bosnia- Herzegovina," Tajani stated on Monday.

Tajani was speaking at a joint press conference in Sarajevo with Bosnian and Austrian counterparts Elmedin Konakovic and Alexander Schallenberg.

"I am very happy with the results that have been achieved by Bosnia," Tajani said, referring to the wide-ranging reforms needed for EU membership.

"There are problems of course, but there are everywhere," Tajani said.

"I am more optimistic than in the past," Tajani added.

As Schallenberg's presence underlines, Italy is not alone in its strong commitment to Bosnia's accelerated EU entry and in viewing the growth and stability of the Western Balkans as a prioirty, said Tajani.

"I am here today with my Austrian friend because we want to send a clear message that we are united in supporting Bosnia-Herzegovina and getting good results," he said.

"I believe this unity between us is important, and our strategy is more than strong enough to deal with the problems we face," he underlined.