Italy: full support for Ukraine but no European, Nato ground troops

Prime minister Giorgia Meloni's office on Tuesday reaffirmed Italy's "full commitment" to Ukraine but ruled out sending European or Nato ground troops to help fight Russia after France appeared to float the possibility.

"The conference organized yesterday in Paris by (France's) president (Emmanuel) Macron provided an opportunity to reaffirm, with the participation of deputy foreign miinister Cirielli, Italy's full commitment to Ukraine in the struggle to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," read a statement.

"Since Russia's aggression (its full-scale invasion of Ukraine) two years ago there has been complete unity among Allies in the support to be offered to Kiev," the statement went on.

"This support does not conceive the presence on Ukrainian territory of troops from European or Nato countries," the statement underlined.

Macron's comments hinting at the possibility of deploying European ground troops came at the end of a summit in Paris on Monday, where European Union leaders gathered to look at ongoing support for Ukraine.