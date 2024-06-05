Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 15:50
Italy: Gaza ceasefire proposal 'only one that can stop the fighting'

05 giugno 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
The three-phase Israeli ceasefire proposal to end the eight-month-long war in Gaza which United States president Joe Biden unveiled last Friday "is the only on that can stop the fighting", Italy said on Wednesday.

"The Italian government very strongly supports the US proposal because it is the one that can stop the fighting.” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the La7 TV network's Coffee Break programme.

Biden on Friday laid out what he called a three-phase plan for a ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of all Israeli hostages.

The first phase is a proposed six-week truce during which Israeli forces would withdraw from all populated areas in Gaza, some hostages including women and the elderly would be freed in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. During the ceasefire, Palestinian civilians could return to their homes and 600 humanitarian aid trucks would be allow to enter the war-devastated coastal enclave per day.

Once a permanent ceasefire has been negotiated, all remaining hostages including male soldiers would be released and Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza during the plan's second phase. The third phase involves a major reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave and the return of the "final remains" of dead hostages to their families.

Egypt and Britain's foreign ministers have jointly urged Isreal and Hamas to accept the ceasefire proposal to end the humanitarian crisis Gaza, according to a an Egyptian foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

