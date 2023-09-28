Italy, Germany back Balkans stability, region's integration within EU

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Thursday agreed on the need to stabilise the Balkans and allow candidate countries to join the European Union as full members.

"We agree that we need to work for stability in the Balkans and are in favour of the full European Union adhesion of candidate countries," Tajani said at a joint press conference after talks in Berlin with Baerbock.

Tajani said he had informed Baerbock of Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and Kosvo premier Albin Kurti's request to boost Nato's KFOR peacekeeping force at the border between Serbia and Kosovo "to guarantee peace and stability" and prevent "extremists from both sides" from fomenting violent unrest.

"What happened in recent days cannot be repeated," Tajani said, referring to the siege at a monastery in north Kosovo on Sunday by ethnic Serb gunmen in which at least four people died, including a Kosovan policeman.

Tajani said Italy and Germany also want to see "peace and stability" in Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have fought two wars over the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in recent decades.

"We support the idea of a European initiative to bring peace and stability to Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as to the Balkans," said Tajani.

"There too we need to work for peace and prevent further conflicts. We must safeguard the rights of refugees. We both agree that Europe needs have a greater presence on the international stage."