Italy-Germany relations 'very solid' says Scholz

Ties and cooperation between Italy and Germany are "very solid", Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview ahead of a visit to Rome on Thursday.

“Relations between Italy and Germany are close, based on trust and very solid," Scholz said.

"And this applies not only to our countries and our societies, but also to cooperation with the Italian government," Scholz went on.

Scholz's visit to Rome for talks with Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni,and president, Sergio Mattarella, comes after he held talks in Berlin with Meloni in February during her first official visit to Germany, he noted.

"We work well together at European Union level and within NATO and the G-7". Scholz told Corriere della Sera