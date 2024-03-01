Italy-Germany ties set to strengthen further, Mattarella tells Scholz

Italy and Germany's recent 'action plan' will cement the two countries' "extraordinary solid" relations, president Sergio Mattarella told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in talks in Rome.

"Welcome to Rome and to the delegation accompanying you," Mattarella told Scholz when he arrived at the Quirinal presidential palace.

"It is a pleasure to be able to converse with you and to emphasise how extraordinarily solid our relations are,"Mattarella stated.

Bilateral ties have been strengthened by the joint plan signed by Scholz and Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni in Berlin in November, Mattarella said.

Under the plan, Italy and Germany agreed to work together more closely in areas including energy, technology, climate protection, security and cultural cooperation among other issues.

"This will certainly further increase our collaboration and in every respect," Matarella told Scholz.