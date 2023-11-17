Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 17 Novembre 2023
Italy, Germany to ink strategic action plan

17 novembre 2023 | 19.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy, Germany to ink strategic action plan

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold high-level consultations in Berlin next week on multilateral and bilateral issues and will sign an action plan to strengthen political and economic cooperation between their countries in five strategic areas.

During Meloni's visit on Wednesday, she and Scholz will also take part in the G20 Compact with Africa conference to boost economic and business cooperation between African nations and G20 countries, the German government's spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

Scholz and Meloni are expected to take part in the so-called "Leaders' Dialogue", with the finance ministers of both countries, Hebestreit said.

Strategic areas covered by the action plan are growth, competitiveness and employment; foreign and security policy; the green transition and climate; Europe and the rule of law; culture and civil society.

The action plan comes after the 2021 Quirinal Treaty consolidating ties between Italy and France, which was loosely modelled on a 1963 Franco-German pact.

