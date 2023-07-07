Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 07 Luglio 2023
Italy: Govt working for peace in Ukraine, Zelensky Turkey mission crucial

07 luglio 2023 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy is striving to end to Russia's 499-day-old conflict with Ukraine, while its president, Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Turkey on Friday is vital for the renewal of a key grain export deal that expires this month, according to foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

"We certainly want peace and continue to work for this. Zelensky's mission to Turkey is welcome," Tajani told private TV channel Canale 5's morning news bulletin.

Talks in Istanbul between Zelensky and Turkey's president, Recept Tayyip Erdogan, are "crucial" to extending the deal that allows Ukraine and Russia's products to reach world markets via the Black Sea, he said.

"Without this export route, there is a risk of starvation for millions of people in Africa and therefore of an increase in migration towards the North and hence towards Italy," Tajani underlined.

"It is essential for us the deal remains in place, and we are working towards a peace accord that will help the weakest," Tajani went on.

Russia and Ukraine can also reach "concrete" agreement on security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Tajani argued.

Italy has proposed the creation of a buffer zone around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant to prevent a nuclear disaster, he said.

"We continue to work for a peace that cannot be Ukraine's surrender. We support all efforts in this direction: those of the Vatican, those of Turkey," said Tajani.

China's mediation with Russia to reach a peace accord "will certainly be a good thing," Tajani concluded.

Tag
Italy Ukraine Tajani Zelenksy Turkey China
